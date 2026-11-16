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Sunshine Returns Monday as High Pressure Takes Over

A Dry and Slowly Warming Week Ahead
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High pressure dominates this week and we're in for plenty of sunshine with a gradual warming trend. Expect sunny skies with highs in the 50s Monday and Tuesday. We'll edge into the 60s midweek and push 70° this weekend. We're also staying dry with the earliest chance for rain potentially pushed off into next week.

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