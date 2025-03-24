Sunshine Returns Monday but a Gusty Afternoon Inbound

The late weekend round of showers and storms is long gone Monday, we'll end up sunny, windy and dry with highs ranging from the upper 50s to low 60s. Low pressure over the Great Lakes will keep the wind cranking, watch for a west wind gusting to 25 to 35 mph. Low pressure tracks through Tuesday sparking scattered showers with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will stay in the upper 50s. We're back to sunshine midweek as high pressure takes over with highs still in the 50s.