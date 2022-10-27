Sunshine Returns Thursday

We'll shake the Wednesday chill and low cloud cover as high pressure takes over for the rest of the work week. After a few morning clouds expect plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 60s Thursday. It's mostly sunny and dry Friday into Saturday too, with highs climbing into the upper 60s around 70°. Low pressure spins in from the southwest pushing a widespread round of showers our way Sunday. It won't be a pleasant end to the weekend but could be a shot at a good, soaking rain with amounts ranging from a few tenths to over an inch. We'll see a few lingering showers for Halloween as the system departs Monday.