Sunshine Returns Tuesday

Showers, Storms and Record Warmth Midweek
Posted at 4:20 AM, Feb 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-21 04:20:10-05

We're in between systems Tuesday and that's a good place to be. High pressure pays a brief visit and we'll see morning clouds and fog giving way to a mostly sunny afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Unseasonable and record challenging warmth spikes midweek with a gusty southerly flow setting up. Expect highs soaring into the mid to upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday, our normal high in mid to late May! Scattered showers and isolated t-showers will fire on and off Wednesday into Wednesday night but Thursday looks mainly dry with a late day cold front that will tank the temperature to start the weekend.

