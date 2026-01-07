Morning clouds break and sunshine returns Wednesday afternoon with above normal highs in the mid to upper 50s. A strong southerly flow sets up Thursday and highs will soar into the 60s to wrap up the work week. We'll also see increasing cloud cover Thursday with rain developing overnight. Widespread showers and t-showers fire Friday and continue Friday night. Showers linger Saturday with highs in the 50s. Much colder air crashes in late in the weekend with highs in the upper 30s Sunday, cold enough we could see sprinkles/flurries Saturday night into Sunday morning.