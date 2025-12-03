Sunshine Returns Wednesday Afternoon

Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine Wednesday, but it will stay cold! Expect well below normal highs in the mid to upper 30s. With Tuesday's slushy snow freezing solid overnight, watch for icy, slick spots on your morning commute. A cold front tracks through Thursday morning, isolated snow showers and flurries are possible, but we'll end up mostly cloudy with a reinforcing shot of unseasonably cold air with highs barely above freezing. A few rain and snow showers will start the weekend with highs still stuck in the upper 30s.