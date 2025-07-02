Sunshine Returns with Lower Humidity Midweek

High pressure takes over for the rest of the week and we're looking good through Independence Day. After morning fog dissipates, we'll end up mostly sunny Wednesday with lower humidity and near normal highs in the mid to upper 80s. The high slowly slides east later in the week with highs rising to near 90° Thursday and into the low 90s Friday. We'll enjoy sunny and dry conditions, but mugginess will rise early in the weekend. This will result in a typically hot and humid Fourth of July.