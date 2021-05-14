Sunshine Starts the Weekend

Just as we finally start warming up we'll run into trouble late in the weekend. Highs will jump to the upper 60s to low 70s with plenty of sunshine Friday. Still below average but heading in the right direction. Saturday will bring mostly to partly sunny skies with highs around 70°. High pressure slides east and the wind becomes more southerly Sunday. Showers and isolated t-showers will wrap up the weekend and with more cloud cover and rain around highs will pause in the upper 60s. Sustained, seasonable warmth kicks in toward the middle of next week with highs in the 70s and lingering shower and storm chances.