Sunshine Starts Your Valentine's Day Weekend

But Widespread Rain Wraps it Up
We're in for a very nice start to the weekend, but it won't last. Expect plenty of sunshine Friday with slightly above normal highs around 50°. Valentine's Day will see increasing clouds with warmer highs in the mid to upper 50s as a southwest wind kicks in. Widespread rain is likely to wrap up the weekend, it'll start off as showers Saturday night. We'll need to watch for bursts of moderate to heavy rain across southern counties with rainfall totals in the 1" to 2" range on the high end. Next week is still trending warm with highs soaring into the 60s.

