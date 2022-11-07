Sunshine Wins Election Day Weather

Our Election Day weather is looking absolutely terrific. The day will be dry and filled with sunshine. It will also be cooler than the last few days as we top out in the mid 60s. This will be about 5 to 8 degrees cooler than Monday but still about 5 to 8 degrees above normal, which has fallen now into the upper 50s.

We'll warm it right back up again on Wednesday as temperatures surge back into the 70s, which is where we'll stay through Thursday. A strong cold front will approach on Friday, but we'll still be on the warm side of it. We won't be on Saturday, and beyond.

A major shift in the jet stream will usher in a rapid change to early winter this weekend. Highs will struggle into the 40s on Saturday and may not even get to 40 on Sunday. This is part of nature's balance that is always in effect as that remarkable cold balances the remarkable warmth we've enjoyed.

And don't forget to look up tonight (ok, it's early Tuesday morning). A total lunar eclipse will occur in the predawn hours as our Earth will be passing between the Moon and the Sun casting a shadow on the lunar surface and changing the moon to a reddish color. The total part of the eclipse starts at about quarter after 5:00 and ends about 20 to 7:00 Tuesday morning.