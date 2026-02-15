Super Soggy Sunday

Sunday is looking like a wet day with a deep soaking on tap for many of us. Rain will be with us through most of the day, tapering off late in the afternoon from northwest to southeast. Overall, rain is going to be heaviest across the south with over an inch possible. Amounts in the I-64 corridor will be in the 1/2 to 3/4 inch range.

The good news with the rain, we actually need the water as we're running behind for both the month, as well as the whole winter season. It'll also do a nice job of getting the residual salt off the roads as well as make some dents in the large snow/ice mounds around the area.

It will also be the coolest day of the week with highs in the upper 40s to near 50. We'll spend most of next week in the 60s!