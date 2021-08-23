Watch
Sweaty Weather

Late August Heat Wave
Posted at 4:03 AM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 04:03:54-04

We're setting it to a low simmer this week as high pressure clamps down and a late August heat wave broils the Commonwealth. Expect persistent highs in the low 90s Monday through Wednesday and with steamy air in place, it'll feel like it's in the mid to upper 90s. A light W/SW wind won't bring much relief but isolated showers and t-showers will be possible closer to the middle of the week.

