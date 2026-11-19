Here we go again! High pressure keeps it sunny and unseasonably warm for yet another day. Expect highs in the mid to upper 60s Thursday through Sunday. We'll see increasing clouds Saturday and scattered showers Sunday as a cold front sweeps through. That will be the leading edge of much cooler air that looks to linger through Thanksgiving. It will be a chilly week with highs plunging below normal, in the 50s Monday and 40s through midweek.