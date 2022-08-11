Taking a Break from Active Weather

That stalled front finally drops out of the picture Thursday. Watch for areas of fog setting up around the morning commute and a few lingering, post frontal showers and isolated t-showers across southeastern counties that will fade through the morning. Sunshine breaks through that stubborn cloud cover and highs will stay in the low to mid 80s Thursday afternoon. A big Canadian high tracks into the Great Lakes this weekend and we'll enjoy sunshine and much lower humidity. Beautiful, and most importantly, dry days Friday and Saturday. Low pressure passes to our north late in the weekend but may throw a few showers and t-showers our way Sunday afternoon, and overnight into Monday morning.