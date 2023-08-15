Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Taking a Break the Rest of the Week

Cooler, Drier and More Comfortable for a Few Days
slot0.jpg
weather
slot0.jpg
slot1.jpg
slot2.jpg
Posted at 3:50 AM, Aug 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-15 03:50:31-04

A dominant ridge of high pressure slowly builds in and takes over for the rest of the work week. We're in for much cooler, drier and more comfortable weather for days ahead. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s Tuesday and around 80° Wednesday. That's normal for late mid to late September! Summer heat does return this weekend with highs climbing back into the upper 80s to low 90s Saturday and Sunday with some of our hottest days of the year possible early next week.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth