A dominant ridge of high pressure slowly builds in and takes over for the rest of the work week. We're in for much cooler, drier and more comfortable weather for days ahead. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s Tuesday and around 80° Wednesday. That's normal for late mid to late September! Summer heat does return this weekend with highs climbing back into the upper 80s to low 90s Saturday and Sunday with some of our hottest days of the year possible early next week.
Taking a Break the Rest of the Week
Cooler, Drier and More Comfortable for a Few Days
Posted at 3:50 AM, Aug 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-15 03:50:31-04
A dominant ridge of high pressure slowly builds in and takes over for the rest of the work week. We're in for much cooler, drier and more comfortable weather for days ahead. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s Tuesday and around 80° Wednesday. That's normal for late mid to late September! Summer heat does return this weekend with highs climbing back into the upper 80s to low 90s Saturday and Sunday with some of our hottest days of the year possible early next week.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.