Taking a Break the Rest of the Week

A dominant ridge of high pressure slowly builds in and takes over for the rest of the work week. We're in for much cooler, drier and more comfortable weather for days ahead. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s Tuesday and around 80° Wednesday. That's normal for late mid to late September! Summer heat does return this weekend with highs climbing back into the upper 80s to low 90s Saturday and Sunday with some of our hottest days of the year possible early next week.

