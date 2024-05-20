Taking a Shot at 90° Monday

The heat is on Monday! Highs will soar to the upper 80s with plenty of sunshine, a great day to hit the pool if you can find one that's open. Lexington's record high is 91° set back in 1944. This will likely be our warmest day of the year so far and could be our first 90° high. We're still in the mid to upper 80s Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. Clouds build midweek and highs will fall to the low to mid 80s ahead of a rising shower and storm chance. We'll need to watch for strong to severe storms and heavy rain Wednesday night into Thursday.
Posted at 3:49 AM, May 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-20 03:49:42-04
The heat is on Monday! Highs will soar to the upper 80s with plenty of sunshine, a great day to hit the pool if you can find one that's open. Lexington's record high is 91° set back in 1944. This will likely be our warmest day of the year so far and could be our first 90° high. We're still in the mid to upper 80s Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. Clouds build midweek and highs will fall to the low to mid 80s ahead of a rising shower and storm chance. We'll need to watch for strong to severe storms and heavy rain Wednesday night into Thursday.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.