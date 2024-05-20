Taking a Shot at 90° Monday

The heat is on Monday! Highs will soar to the upper 80s with plenty of sunshine, a great day to hit the pool if you can find one that's open. Lexington's record high is 91° set back in 1944. This will likely be our warmest day of the year so far and could be our first 90° high. We're still in the mid to upper 80s Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. Clouds build midweek and highs will fall to the low to mid 80s ahead of a rising shower and storm chance. We'll need to watch for strong to severe storms and heavy rain Wednesday night into Thursday.

