Temperatures Flip Flop

A front draped across Kentucky will cause our temperatures to be sort of backwards. As it bubbles north as a warm front tonight our temperatures will rise through the night and will be well into the 50s by morning. It will be warmer when you wake up than when you went to bed. Then the front comes back the other way by midday Saturday as a cold front, our temperatures will fall tomorrow afternoon after being in the 60s midday back into the low 50s by the end of the day.