Temperatures Heading Toward April

With June Coming Next Week
Max Track
Posted at 6:48 PM, May 02, 2023
The cool March-like temperatures will hang around for 1 more day. However, there are warmer days coming as we get toward the weekend and especially next week as we'll enjoy some pre-summer warmth.

Until that happens though, we'll still be about 10 degrees below normal tomorrow with a cloud/sun mix as our highs top out in the low 60s. The cloud/sun mix will give way to more sunshine late in the day.

Along with the warm up, there is an increased rain chance as we head toward Friday afternoon and the running of the Kentucky Oaks, Derby Day's rain chances are better in the morning and the day should get better as it goes on with highs pretty close to normal, in the 70s.

