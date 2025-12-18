Temperatures On A Roller Coaster

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
A strong cold front is coming this evening. A marginal risk of a severe storm exists as the line comes through the middle of this evening. The main threat is a damaging wind gust in excess of 50 mph.

For most, the top winds will be between 40 and 50 mph. We'll also see downpours and even some December lightning and thunder will accompany the front. Make sure Christmas decorations are secure.

Buckle up boys and girls as our temperatures are on a roller coaster. Today we're well into the 50s, tomorrow it's the 30s and then it's back to the 50s Saturday. Our pattern has also shifted to warmth as we head toward Christmas as 60s will be possible by then.

