Temperatures On A Roller Coaster

A strong cold front is coming this evening. A marginal risk of a severe storm exists as the line comes through the middle of this evening. The main threat is a damaging wind gust in excess of 50 mph.

LEX 18

For most, the top winds will be between 40 and 50 mph. We'll also see downpours and even some December lightning and thunder will accompany the front. Make sure Christmas decorations are secure.

LEX 18

LEX 18

Buckle up boys and girls as our temperatures are on a roller coaster. Today we're well into the 50s, tomorrow it's the 30s and then it's back to the 50s Saturday. Our pattern has also shifted to warmth as we head toward Christmas as 60s will be possible by then.

LEX 18