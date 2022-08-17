Temperatures Rise As Normals Start To Fall

We enjoyed another relatively mild August day today with highs in the low 80s. But take note that our average high has begun its slow decline as we head to September and autumn and now sits at 86, after being at 87 since June 30. We'll be at, or below normal through the week with highs in the low and mid 80s...but with the lower 'normal' high, we could actually touch it on Saturday.

The cool down that comes in beginning on Sunday happens as our clouds and rain chances increase. Rain and storms are likely for us on Sunday and likely into Monday as well. Through the next 7 days, we could be looking at about an inch to inch and a half of rain for most of us, with the bulk of that falling Monday through Wednesday.

LEX 18

One little bit of astronomy for you tonight and likely tomorrow night as well. There was something called a coronal mass ejection (CME) from the Sun earlier this week. It's a bunch of charged particles that the Sun ejects and when it hits our atmosphere it can create the glow call the aurora. The geomagnetic storm is supposed to be strong with the aurora perhaps as far south as the Great Lakes. There is a chance...a very SMALL chance...that it could be as far south as the Ohio Valley. If it occurs, you'll need to be well away from any city lights to have any hope of seeing it...again IF it occurs this far south.

LEX 18

You can check www.spaceweather.com for an up to date aurora forecast.

