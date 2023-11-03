Temperatures Turn Back To October Warmth

This is turn the clocks back weekend, so remember to do that Saturday night. It's also time to turn the weather clock back a couple of weeks as a new surge of warmth arrives this weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be just above normal in the low and mid 60s.

The days look dry and perfect for the 'Honey Do's' as we get set for the upcoming winter season. There is a small rain chance Saturday night into early Sunday, but both day's daytime hours look dry.

Our highs will warm early next week and should sneak to, and likely just above, 70 through mid week. The next cold front looks to be late next week.

Saturday night, we return to standard time, so scoot those clocks back an hour. We don't lose daylight, excluding the two minutes we're losing each day as we get deeper into autumn. We just move it back to its natural state which gives us the earlier sunrise Sunday morning and sunset at around 5:30 Sunday evening.