Terrific Tuesday

We have one more dry, sunny and spectacular day to enjoy before active weather fires up again. Expect sunshine with highs on either side of 80° Tuesday and with the humidity still in check, comfortable conditions as well. Multiple fronts drop in, stall, and carry on midweek setting us up for rounds of showers and storms. Expect the first Wednesday morning with a brief late afternoon break followed by another round later in the evening. Those storms could be on the strong to severe side with damaging wind gusts, hail and torrential rain that could lead to localized flooding. We're under a marginal risk for severe storms Wednesday, pay attention especially if you have outdoor plans. More scattered showers and storms are likely Thursday as low pressure tracks east.

