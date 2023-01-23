Terrific Tuesday But Winter Is Close

Watch Now
Posted at 6:27 PM, Jan 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-23 18:28:45-05

We may be looking at a similar setup to the weekend snow maker up north. After a nice day Tuesday with sunshine and seasonably mild temperatures in the 40s, we'll see the clouds thicken up later in the day and into the evening.

In the hours after midnight, rain and snow will begin to fall with the best chances for accumulation being in the north again, and mainly north of I-64. The closer you get to Cincy, the better the chances for significant snow. There is a Winter Storm Watch for the northern Kentucky counties near Cincy. A lot of folks in central and southern Kentucky will just end up with mostly a cold rain again.

As we get a better handle on the exact low pressure track, which determines where the snow will fall, we'll fine tune our forecast for you. Stay Weather Aware.

