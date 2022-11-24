Thankful For Mostly Good Weather

Today was one of the warmest Thanksgiving we've ever seen in Lexington. Of course the date varies from year to year, but looking back through the calendars and record books we found that today's high of 69 made it the second warmest Thanksgiving Day. Only the 71 degrees from 1896 was warmer. It was also the 3rd warmest November 24th falling just behind the 70 degree highs from 1973 and 1931.

A weak cool front passing tonight could bring a few showers. A few of these will last ingot Friday morning. However, the bulk of the day should see some improvement and temperatures just above normal.

The rest of your long weekend will feature temperatures cooler than today, but still above normal. The next rain chances are Saturday night and Sunday.