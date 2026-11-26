It's going to be less than ideal weather-wise on Thanksgiving across Central and Eastern Kentucky as a strong area of low pressure to our southeast supported by some upper level energy over the Ohio Valley makes for a rainy, breezy and chilly holiday. Hopefully most folks have made it to their holiday destinations and can hunker down for the day as multiple rounds of rain keeps it rather damp across the commonwealth. Adding to it will be breezy conditions with winds gusting around 25 miles per hour along with temperatures only topping out in the mid-40s. It would be the perfect day to be indoors spending time with family and friends and hopefully enjoying a good meal!

The upper level low will pivot eastward Thursday night and into Black Friday, putting the coldest core of air aloft over our region. As a result we could see a few snow showers mixed in with the rain showers but we aren't expecting any impacts to speak of as folks head out for Black Friday shopping. If anything it will make it look a bit festive for the season with a few flakes flying around. Look for another blustery and cold day with strong wind gusts and afternoon highs only in the low-40s as the light rain/snow shower chances wind down as we go deeper into Friday.

Looking ahead to the second half of the holiday weekend, timing is good for Saturday as Kentucky takes on Louisville in the regular season finale at Kroger Field at Noon. With a mix of clouds and sunshine, afternoon highs should climb back into the low-50s so it should be perfect football weather as the teams battle for the Governor's Cup. Another storm system will quickly arrive on Sunday with scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms possible as temperatures jump into the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

Next week looks much more quiet to close out November and kick off meteorological winter on Tuesday with the arrival of December. It should be mainly dry with highs climbing above average into the upper 50s to even a few low-60s. Have a safe and Happy Thanksgiving!