Thanksgiving in the 60s

Lexington's warmest Thanksgiving on record: 71° in 1896. We won't break it but we will soar into the mid 60s Thursday, well above normal warmth with mostly to partly sunny skies to go with it. Light rain ramps up overnight into Friday morning as a cold front tracks southeast but we'll dry out and clear out Friday afternoon with highs back in the 50s. An upper low will throw a more substantial round of rain and gusty wind our way Saturday night into Sunday, rumbles of thunder aren't out of the question. The good news, it's slowed enough we should be able to keep Saturday afternoon dry for the UK-Louisville game.