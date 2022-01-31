Thawing Out Early this Week

We're shaking that weekend deep freeze Monday as highs edge close to average, into the low to mid 40s with the help of some sunshine and a southerly wind shift. Tuesday looks even warmer, highs will max out well above average in the 50s. Enjoy it while you can. A major winter storm is in the works later this week with a significant heavy snow and ice threat across the Ohio Valley. At the moment, our neighbors to the north (IL, IN, OH) are in for the brunt of the impact with Kentucky just far enough south that we'll see quite a bit of cold February rain with winter weather (freezing rain to snow) changing over near the end of the storm. We'll need to watch for heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding and enough winter weather to cause slick travel conditions Thursday night into Friday. Expect significant travel delays and hazards late this week into the weekend if you're traveling north.

