Thawing out for the first weekend of Spring

Slowly but surely, we will continue to thaw for our first day of Spring on Friday. Tonight, temperatures will fall to the 30s under a partly cloudy sky. Thursday will be much warmer, with highs in the lower 60s, thanks to a strong southerly breeze. Our warming trend will continue into Friday and the weekend, with temperatures reaching the upper 60s and 70s. Rain chances will be minimal through the weekend, with our next best chance arriving with a cold front late Sunday into Monday. Thankfully, it will not be as cold as the cold front we experienced earlier this week.