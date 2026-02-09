Thawing Out Monday and Tuesday

Our February thaw picks up steam early this week with sunshine returning Monday and near to above normal highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. A warm front lifts north Tuesday, and highs soar to the upper 50s, low 60s thanks to a strong southwest wind. Watch for a few rain showers, mainly southeast, Tuesday afternoon/evening. We'll cool back down to the 40s midweek and see a chance for a few rain/snow showers to start the weekend.