Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Thawing Out the Kentucky Tundra

40s to 50s with Rain Likely Later this Week
475430080_1169053287918746_2408098495944382255_n.jpg
weather
475430080_1169053287918746_2408098495944382255_n.jpg
474857076_1169053701252038_1644393176156336494_n.jpg
Posted
and last updated

We're finally starting to slowly thaw out with highs near normal (low to mid 40s) Monday and plenty of sunshine. The warming trend continues with upper 40s Tuesday and Wednesday and 50s this weekend. Our next round of active weather will be rain, starting Thursday night but most likely Friday with showers lingering Saturday.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18