We're finally starting to slowly thaw out with highs near normal (low to mid 40s) Monday and plenty of sunshine. The warming trend continues with upper 40s Tuesday and Wednesday and 50s this weekend. Our next round of active weather will be rain, starting Thursday night but most likely Friday with showers lingering Saturday.
Thawing Out the Kentucky Tundra
40s to 50s with Rain Likely Later this Week
