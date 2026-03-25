The 70s are back for Wednesday as our midweek warm-up continues. Highs will be near 70s in Lexington and in the middle 70s closer to the Tennessee state line. Cloud cover will increase as the day goes on. Temperatures will be warmer overnight as we wake up to the mid-50s. A few showers and storms are possible during Thursday morning before highs reach near 80 in the afternoon. Another cold front will arrive by Friday morning, bringing more showers and storms during the morning commute. Much colder air will follow, leaving us in the 50s by the start of the weekend.