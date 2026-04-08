The 70s return for the rest of the workweek

Happy Wednesday! Our brief cold spell has come to a close as warm air returns to the Commonwealth. Tonight will be warmer than last night, with temperatures only dropping to the upper 40s. Highs on Thursday will be warmer, back into the 70s. It will be a beautiful second weekend of racing at Keeneland, with highs in the 70s and mostly dry conditions. We may see a few showers struggling to enter the Commonwealth late Friday night and into Saturday morning. Most of us will stay dry for the weekend. Our calmer pattern closes next week, as we could see showers and storms to start the workweek. However, highs will stay in the 80s to start next week.