The 80s are sticking around until the end of Labor Day Weekend

Happy Saturday! Sunday will be very similar to Saturday, with highs reaching the lower 80s under a very sunny sky. This will be the last pool weekend for the foreseeable future, as temperatures are expected to drop to the 70s during the workweek. This evening, temperatures are expected to fall to the lower 50s under a clear sky. Labor Day will be very similar to Sunday, with highs reaching the lower 80s under a mostly sunny sky. The 70s return during the workweek as rain chances increase by midweek, bringing much-needed rain to the Bluegrass.