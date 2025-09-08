For those who have not closed their pool, this is the week for you. Highs will reach the middle to upper 80s by the middle of the workweek. We will also see bountiful sunshine as high pressure settles overhead. Our rain chances will stay minimal until maybe the start of next week. This evening, our temperatures will fall to the upper 40s under a mostly clear sky.
The 80s return for the rest of the workweek
Slowly reaching seasonal highs by midweek
