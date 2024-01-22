The Arctic Cold Leaves As Rain Arrives

The January Thaw has arrived. We went above 40 degrees today for the first time in over a week. The warmth hangs around.

Our attention turns to RAIN this week. It'll begin for us early Tuesday. It's possible that some folks north of 64, and especially closer to the Ohio River, that a brief period of sleet or freezing rain. It will quickly change to all rain if it occurs.

Some of the rain may be heavy mid week. We could end up with an inch or 2 of rain. With the snow melt and frozen ground, we'll watch for any flooding concerns later this week.

We have been stuck in the grip of Arctic air for a week and a half with highs staying below freezing for a while. That changed today as highs got in the 40s. We'll be enjoying above normal temperatures for at least the next week.

