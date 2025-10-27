The Autumnal Drearies Are Here

We're stuck in the late fall drearies. We've got a lot of clouds that aren't going anywhere. We'll see periods of mainly light rain around tonight, although that will decrease tomorrow. Heavy rain is likely on Wednesday which could put down an inch or 2 of rain. We look to dry out as we head toward Halloween, so there's that piece of good news.

Temperatures will also remain unseasonably cool as we wrap up October. Our highs will stay just in the 50 through the week. It'll be in the upper 50s tomorrow. We're looking at cooler low and mid 50s to finish the week and month.