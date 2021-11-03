The Big Chill Continues Midweek

We're in the depths of a big early November chill, our coldest air of the season so far! Wednesday will bring more cloud cover thanks to a system tracking to our south, expect mostly cloudy skies with highs suppressed in the upper 40s. Another cold night with lows in the upper 20s is on the way, we have a freeze warning and frost advisory up across the Commonwealth again Thursday morning. That deep trough that's kept temperatures 10° to 15° below average finally starts to lift northeast Friday. We'll see a gradual warming trend with highs in the 50s this weekend and 60s early next week.