The Break From The Heat Will Be Brief

Nature will be providing the air conditioning over the next few days with temperatures at and below normal. Tomorrow will be flirting with normal in the mid-80s (although cooler in the southeast with thicker cloud cover). A Canadian cold front comes through Tuesday night and introduces another batch of cooler Canadian air for us to enjoy through the middle of the week.

LEX 18

The Muggy Meter shows us well into the comfy category. Even as the heat increases this weekend, the humidity will remain low.

LEX 18

Don't get used to it as the heat surges back this holiday weekend. The Muggies will eventually follow.

