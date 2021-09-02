The Calm after Ida

Ida exited and sunshine finally returned midweek... Thursday will see it shining all day long. Expect sunny to mostly sunny skies Thursday and Friday and with a northeast wind keeping the humidity in check it will feel great! Highs will stay below normal, in the upper 70s to around 80°. Active weather fires up this weekend, watch for a round of showers tracking in from out west Saturday. The best chance for showers and t-showers will develop late Saturday into Sunday as a cold front sweeps through.