The Chill Is Historic

There's a whole lot of cool showing up around the Bluegrass for the next week or so. We did tie a record low this morning at 48 which dated from 1945, and we'll be in record territory tomorrow morning.

LEX 18

The record in Lexington, which dates from 1968, and forecast are both 49. Most folks will see lows running in the mid and upper 40s. This is more like an early October morning.

LEX 18

We'll see a slow return to normal by mid week next week. Until then, we'll be staying 5 to 10 degrees below normal with only a gradual warm up through the holiday weekend and into next week.

LEX 18

Your holiday weekend is looking terrific and there are very few rain chances through the rest of this week, the weekend and into next week.