The Chill Lingers Monday

Our April cold snap continues Monday with sunshine and well below normal highs in the 50s. We'll see one more night in the 30s, patchy frost is possible Tuesday morning. A pattern shift kicks in as high pressure slides east midweek, look for high warming into the 60s and a rising chance for showers and storms Thursday into Friday.
Posted at 4:15 AM, Apr 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-24 04:15:02-04
Our April cold snap continues Monday with sunshine and well below normal highs in the 50s. We'll see one more night in the 30s, patchy frost is possible Tuesday morning. A pattern shift kicks in as high pressure slides east midweek, look for high warming into the 60s and a rising chance for showers and storms Thursday into Friday.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.