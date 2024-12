It was a warm Christmas Day with many of us getting into the middle and upper 50s and there were even some 60s showing up in southern Kentucky.

The week between Christmas and New Year's is looking like a very warm one with highs running 10 to 15 degrees above normal, in the 50s and 60s. Just a heads up, BIG changes are coming after the New Year.

Most of your Thursday is looking dry, but overall the next week is looking wet with rain chances pretty much every day.