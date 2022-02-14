The Clash Of The Seasons This Week

Our overall weather pattern is shifting into a more spring time look, which means a lot of ups and downs along with occasional rain and severe weather threats. After the cold of today with daytime highs only in the mid 30s, spring warmth jumps back in mid week as highs will surge into the 60s.

But even as that warmth surges in midweek, the next push of cold air from Canada is poised to move southward for later this week. As the 2 seasons clash across the central US and a strong low moves up the Ohio Valley, rain and storms will become more widespread. The threat for severe storms is greater to our southwest on Thursday, but it's close enough that we need to stay Weather Aware through the week and be prepared for this first round of spring time weather.

The good news is the cold shot that follows the storms won't be as nasty as what we're now finishing up.

