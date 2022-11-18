The Cold Keeps Coming

It's going to be a very cold start to your weekend. We're looking at temperatures in the middle and upper teens as we start Saturday. It'll be a sunny day, but it will also turn breezy with highs in the upper 30s, but wind chills will be staying in the 20s. It'll be even colder on Sunday.

LEX 18

These temperatures are really cold for November...it's even cold for January...but it's still not record territory, and really not all that close.

The record for Saturday morning is 11 from 2014 and Sunday's record low of 6 is from all the way back in 1873. It's likely top 10 cold, but not the top of the heap.

After Monday morning, when we'll have one more morning in the teens, we will begin to moderate with highs just about 10 below normal, instead of 20 degrees below. By Thanksgiving, we're back to normal in the mid 50s, but that could be short lived.

