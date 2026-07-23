The Cool Of Canada Continues

Thursday has been an absolute dandy for most of us with low humidity and seasonably cool temperatures. The mostly sunny sky was a peak at a September day as we were in the 50s this morning and finished just in the 70s.

Friday will continue the break from the summertime heat and humidity. We will be in the upper 50s to near 60 Friday morning. The warm up slowly begins Friday as our highs get back into the low 80s with that nice low humidity.

If you're wanting the heat of summer, just wait, the summertime 90s come back the first of next week