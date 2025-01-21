The Deep Freeze Bottoms Out

The Arctic deep freeze bottoms out midweek with a slow warming trend heading into the weekend. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies Tuesday with occasional flurries and well below normal highs in the mid to upper teens. Tuesday night will likely be the coldest of the season so far, as clouds break lows will plummet to either side of zero Wednesday morning. Absolutely frigid weather. Lexington's record low is -6 set in 2014, our last subzero low was January 21, 2024. A cold weather advisory remains in effect through Wednesday morning. Layer up and stay warm!