The deep freeze continues Tuesday with highs in the mid 20s in the Bluegrass and closer to 30° southeast. We'll see increasing clouds as another cold front approaches. This time, moisture is limited so expect flurries and isolated snow showers through the afternoon and evening. A gusty SW/W wind will keep a wicked, subzero wind chill going. That wind could also bring down ice laden branches (especially southeast) that could lead to additional power outages. A cold weather advisory remains in effect. Behind the front clouds break Wednesday but colder air will keep flowing, highs will struggle to hit 20° and with a continued N/NW wind we'll see teens Thursday through Saturday with near record lows below zero.
Posted
and last updated
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.