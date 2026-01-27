Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
50  WX Alerts 173  Closings/Delays
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

The Deep Freeze Continues

Flurries, Isolated Snow Showers Tuesday PM
slot0.jpg
weather
slot0.jpg
slot1.jpg
slot2.jpg
Posted
and last updated

The deep freeze continues Tuesday with highs in the mid 20s in the Bluegrass and closer to 30° southeast. We'll see increasing clouds as another cold front approaches. This time, moisture is limited so expect flurries and isolated snow showers through the afternoon and evening. A gusty SW/W wind will keep a wicked, subzero wind chill going. That wind could also bring down ice laden branches (especially southeast) that could lead to additional power outages. A cold weather advisory remains in effect. Behind the front clouds break Wednesday but colder air will keep flowing, highs will struggle to hit 20° and with a continued N/NW wind we'll see teens Thursday through Saturday with near record lows below zero.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18