The Drearies Will Eventually Leave

We've been stuck in the drearies for a few days, and improvement is only going to be slow.

The low clouds will continue to rotate in tonight from the north keeping our lows brisk, in the low 40s. We'll at least see some sun mixed with the clouds Tuesday and there is some 'relief' coming as we'll be just 10 below normal tomorrow and around normal Wednesday and Thursday as highs warm to the 60s to near 70.

The best rain chances look to be late Thursday, Thursday night into most of Friday. We still do need the rainfall.

