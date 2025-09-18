The Drought Intensifies

In a keen observation of the obvious, the drought is getting worse. Most of the area is now in moderate drought with only the southeast seeing enough water. There are even a few places in Kentucky going into severe and even extreme drought in the far southwest corner. Overall, the moderate drought area increased about 25% from last week.

WLEX

The drought areas are running 1/4 to 1/2 normal rainfall which for some is fractions of an inch in the last month according to the Kentucky Mesonet The core of the inner Bluegrass, Fayette, Clark, Nicholas, Harrison, Scott and Bourbon counties have seen the least amount of rainfall in the last month.

WLEX

The pattern looks to change next week as a closed upper low looks to take up a location to our southwest. If this occurs, our weather pattern becomes much more unsettled with daily rain chances beginning as early as Sunday, but really peaking the middle of next week.