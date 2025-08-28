The Drought Is Expanding Quickly

It's now official that the drought is getting worse. Nearly all of Kentucky is now in the first stages of drought, what is considered 'abnormally dry', and arguably could be worse for many of us. Areas of moderate drought are now in the 127 corridor from Danville south and in northeast Kentucky as well. The abnormally dry area grew by nearly 300 percent in just a week.

WLEX

The rain really cut off in mid July. We were really wet, and the grass was lush, until the 16th of July, which was our last significant rain day officially at the Blue Grass Airport. Since then, we've had just over an inch of rain officially and in that stretch we're nearly 5 inches below normal. To think of it another way, we're more than a month of rain behind in that time span.

When you look at our yearly rainfall, we're way ahead of normal and we're not far from yearly total already, but it fell in huge amounts back in February and April.

There's very little rain in the 8 Day, with the best chances next Wednesday. so expect the drought to worsen in the coming days and weeks.